London stocks were set to kick the year off in record territory on Tuesday, with miners likely to take the lead following some upbeat data out of China. The FTSE 100 was called to open seven points higher at 7,694, after finishing 2017 at a record high of 7,687.77. China's Caixin manufacturing PMI came in ahead of expectations of 50.6 at 51.7 in December, up from 50.8 the month before. London Capital Group analyst Jasper Lawler said: "The evidence of continued demand from heavy industry in China ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...