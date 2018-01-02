Compass Group has confirmed the death of its chief executive, Richard Cousins, and his family in a plane accident over the weekend, and said it has moved forward the date of his succession. The appointment of the catering group's European chief operating officer, Dominic Blakemore, as chief executive was moved forward to 1 January from 1 April. Cousins, his fiancee and three children died in a plane accident in Australia on new year's eve. Paul Walsh, the company's Chairman, said: "We are ...

