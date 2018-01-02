

MOTHERCARE PLC



BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN



Date: 2 January 2018



+---------------------------------------+--------------------------------------+ |Name of applicant: |Mothercare plc | +---------------------------------------+--------------------------------------+ |Name of scheme: |The Mothercare plc SAYE plans ('SAYE')| | | | | |The Mothercare plc Value Creation Plan| | |('VCP') | | | | | | | +-----------------+---------------------+-----------+---+----------------------+ |Period of return:|From: |1 July 2017|To:|31 December 2017 | +-----------------+---------------------+-----------+---+----------------------+ |Balance of unallotted securities under |6,538,935 | |scheme(s) from previous return: | | +---------------------------------------+--------------------------------------+ |Plus: The amount by which the block |2,000,000 in respect of SAYE | |scheme(s) has been increased since the | | |date of the last return (if any |8,500,000 in respect of the VCP | |increase has been applied for): | | +---------------------------------------+--------------------------------------+ |Less: Number of securities |4,055 issued under SAYE | |issued/allotted under scheme(s) during | | |period (see LR3.5.7G): | | +---------------------------------------+--------------------------------------+ |Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not |15,034,880 | |yet issued/allotted at end of period: | | +---------------------------------------+--------------------------------------+



+------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ | Name of contact: | Lynne Medini, Deputy Company Secretary | +------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ | Telephone number of contact: | 01923 241000 | +------------------------------+----------------------------------------+



