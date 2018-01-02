

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's manufacturing activity expanded at the fastest pace in nearly three years in December, survey data from IHS Markit showed Tuesday.



The manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index, or PMI, climbed to 55.0 in December from 54.2 in November. Any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.



Among components, output, employment and new orders all expanded at faster rates, with the latter posting the sharpest increase since February 2015.



Looking ahead to 2018, Polish manufacturers registered the strongest degree of optimism in eight months in December.



