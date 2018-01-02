

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 3.30 am ET Tuesday, Swiss manufacturing PMI for December is due. The PMI is forecast to fall to 64.5 in December from 65.1 a month ago.



Ahead of the data, the franc traded mixed against its major rivals. While the franc rose against the greenback, it dropped against the pound and the euro. Against the yen, it held steady.



The franc was worth 0.9730 against the greenback, 115.70 against the yen, 1.1714 against the euro and 1.3179 against the pound as of 3:25 am ET.



