

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 3.45 am ET Tuesday, IHS Markit publishes Italy's manufacturing PMI data. Thereafter, final PMI reports are due from France and Germany at 3.50 am and 3.55 am ET, respectively. At 4.00 am ET, Eurozone final factory PMI is due.



Ahead of the reports, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro rose against the greenback, franc and the yen, it pared gains against the pound.



The euro was worth 1.2045 against the greenback, 135.41 against the yen, 1.1715 against the franc and 0.8885 against the pound as of 3:40 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX