

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch manufacturing growth retained its strong momentum at the end of the year, though the pace of expansion eased, leading to record gains in employment, survey data from IHS Markit showed Tuesday.



The NEVI Netherlands Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index for manufacturing dropped to 62.2 in December from November's record high 62.4. A reading above 50 suggests growth in the sector. The latest easing came after six consecutive months of growth.



Data signaled that Dutch manufacturers continued to experience a strong improvement in business conditions at the end of 2017, backed by a near-record increase in new orders, IHS Markit said.



All five of the components of the headline figure were at or close to record levels, the survey firm added.



Employment growth hit a new peak for a successive third month in December and export order increase was the biggest since April 2010. Meanwhile, price pressures remained strong.



The 12-month outlook for Dutch manufacturing output was strong as sentiment remained close to the record level seen in October.



