sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 02.01.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
02.01.2018 | 10:02
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, January 2

Aberforth Split Level Income Trust plc ("ASLIT')
The Net Asset Values ("NAVs') per Ordinary Share for the above company as at the close of business on 31 December 2017 were:-
Ordinary Share (excluding current year revenue) =102.61p
Ordinary Share (including current year revenue) =105.20p
Zero Dividend Preference Share (Accounts basis*) =101.13p
Zero Dividend Preference Share (Articles basis) =101.75p
* for accounting purposes in accordance with the AIC SORP, issue costs in relation to the Zero Dividend Preference Shares are capitalised and amortised over their expected term.
Contact:
David Holland
For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries
Telephone: 0131 220 0733
2 January 2018

© 2018 PR Newswire