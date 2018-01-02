Company announcement Group Communications Company announcement No. 01/2018 Holmens Kanal 2 - 12 DK-1092 København K Tel. +45 45 14 56 95 2 January 2018













Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 52



On 2 February 2017, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme. The programme is being carried out under the European Commission's Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation"). The share buy-back for a total of DKK 10 billion, with a maximum of 90 million shares, will be made in the period from 3 February 2017 to 2 February 2018, at the latest.



The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 52:



Number VWAP Gross value of shares DKK DKK ------------ -------------- Total, latest announcement 37,070,000 9,069,034,030 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27 December 2017 145,000 244.07 35,390,150 -------------------- 28 December 2017 143,000 242.86 34,728,980 -------------------- 29 December 2017 140,000 241.73 33,842,200 -------------------- -------------------- -------------------- Total accumulated over week 52 428,000 103,961,330 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total accumulated during the share buyback 37,498,000 9,172,995,360 programme --------------------------------------------------------------------------------





With the transactions stated above, Danske Bank A/S holds a total of 39,632,505 own shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers, or 4.23% of Danske Bank A/S' share capital.



We enclose share buy-back transactions data in detailed and aggregated form provided in accordance with the Commission's delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.







Contact: Kenni Leth, Group Press Officer, tel. +45 45 14 14 00



