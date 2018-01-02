COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 1/2018 - 2 JANUARY 2018



As previously announced in Company Announcement no 46/2017 of 18 September 2017 the following changes to the Board of Directors of Royal Unibrew will be effective as per 1 January 2018.



Kåre Schultz will retire from Royal Unibrew's Board of Directors and his position as Chairman of the Board of Directors with effect as of 31 December 2017. Subsequently, Walther Thygesen will take on his position as Chairman of the Board of Directors and Jais Valeur will take on his position as Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors with effect as of 1 January 2018.



