Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

53,38 Euro		-0,582
-1,08 %
WKN: A0D9U6 ISIN: FI0009013296 Ticker-Symbol: NEF 
Aktie:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
1-Jahres-Chart
NESTE OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NESTE OYJ 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
52,63
52,83
12:02
52,71
52,75
12:02
02.01.2018 | 10:04
GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Neste Oyj: Neste Corporation - Notification of Managers' Transactions, Mäki-Kala

Neste Corporation
Managers' Transactions
2 January 2018 at 11 am (EET)

Neste Corporation - Notification of Managers' Transactions, Mäki-Kala
____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Jyrki Mäki-Kala
Position: Chief Financial Officer
Issuer: Neste Corporation
LEI: 5493009GY1X8GQ66AM14

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 5493009GY1X8GQ66AM14_20180102090144_3
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2017-12-28
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009013296
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 151 Unit price: 53.85 EUR
(2): Volume: 250 Unit price: 53.85 EUR
(3): Volume: 250 Unit price: 53.85 EUR
(4): Volume: 170 Unit price: 53.85 EUR
(5): Volume: 192 Unit price: 53.85 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(5): Volume: 1,013 Volume weighted average price: 53.85 EUR

For additional information, please contact:

Christian Ståhlberg, General Counsel, Neste, tel. +358 10 4584251

Neste in brief

Neste (NESTE, Nasdaq Helsinki) creates sustainable choices for the needs of transport, businesses and consumers. Our global range of products and services allows customers to reduce their carbon footprint by combining high-quality renewable products and oil products to tailor-made service solutions. We are the world's largest producer of renewable diesel refined from waste and residues, and we are also bringing renewable solutions to the aviation and plastics industries. We want to be a reliable partner, whose expertise, R&D and sustainable practices are widely respected. In 2016, Neste's net sales stood at EUR 11.7 billion, and we were on the Global 100 list of the 100 most sustainable companies in the world. Read more: neste.com


