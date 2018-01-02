Neste Oyj: Neste Corporation - Notification of Managers' Transactions, Mäki-Kala

Neste Corporation

Managers' Transactions

2 January 2018 at 11 am (EET)

Neste Corporation - Notification of Managers' Transactions, Mäki-Kala

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Jyrki Mäki-Kala

Position: Chief Financial Officer

Issuer: Neste Corporation

LEI: 5493009GY1X8GQ66AM14

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 5493009GY1X8GQ66AM14_20180102090144_3

Transaction date: 2017-12-28

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009013296

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 151 Unit price: 53.85 EUR

(2): Volume: 250 Unit price: 53.85 EUR

(3): Volume: 250 Unit price: 53.85 EUR

(4): Volume: 170 Unit price: 53.85 EUR

(5): Volume: 192 Unit price: 53.85 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(5): Volume: 1,013 Volume weighted average price: 53.85 EUR

Christian Ståhlberg, General Counsel, Neste, tel. +358 10 4584251





