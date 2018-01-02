BBA Aviation has ended a seven-month search for a new chief executive by appointing internal candidate Mark Johnstone to run the company. Johnstone, who heads BBA's engine repair and overhaul division, will join the board on 1 April to replace Simon Pryce, who stepped down in early June after 10 years as CEO. The aviation support services company said it had carried out a thorough review of internal and external candidates before deciding Johnstone was the right person for the job. Wayne ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...