BGEO Group's real estate subsidiary, m2 Real Estate, has acquired a 50% stake from a third-party in an upcoming lifestyle boutique hotel in Tbilisi, the capital of Georgia, for $4.1m. It also has an option to increase its shareholding to 60% stake by investing $1.9m into the hotel's capital. The hotel is located on Mtatsminda hill - a neighbourhood which BGEO said has one of the most spectacular panoramic views of the capital - and the deal is expected to add at least 100 rooms to m2's ...

