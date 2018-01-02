British Airways and Iberia owner IAG has swooped to buy assets and invest in Niki, a former part of the collapsed Air Berlin group. IAG's Spanish budget arm, Vueling, will buy 20m of assets from the Austrian airline and provide up to 16.5m of liquidity to Niki, which will form part of a new, separately run Austrian subsidiary. The assets include up to 15 Airbus A320 aeroplanes and an "attractive" portfolio of slots at various airports including Vienna, Dusseldorf, Munich, Palma and Zurich. The ...

