

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's manufacturing activity continued to expand strongly at the end of the year, survey figures from IHS Markit showed Tuesday.



The headline Purchasing Managers' Index, or PMI, dropped to 57.4 in December from 58.3 in November. Meanwhile, economists had expected the index to rise to 58.5.



However, any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.



Among components, output, new orders and employment all recorded historically marked growth in December.



Finally, optimism amongst panelists remained elevated during December.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX