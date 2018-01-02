Coinsilium Group Limited - Total Voting Rights

2 January 2018

COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED

("Coinsilium' or the "Company")

Total Voting Rights

In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules, Coinsilium hereby announces that it has 119,243,055 ordinary shares of nil par value ("Ordinary Shares') in issue, each share carrying the right to one vote, and 3,500,000 Ordinary Shares held in treasury.

The above figure of 119,243,055 Ordinary Shares may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The Directors of Coinsilium Group Limited take responsibility for this announcement.

Notes to Editors

Coinsilium is an accelerator that finances and manages the development of early-stage blockchain technology companies. It does this through its consortium of top-tier investors, industry thought leaders and executive managers.Based in London, Coinsilium's focus is on driving innovation in fintech and blockchain technologies, enabling businesses to take advantage of growth opportunities.

Coinsilium shares are traded on the NEX Exchange Growth Market, the primary market for unlisted securities operated by NEX Exchange, which is a Recognised Investment Exchange under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000.

For further information please visit http://www.coinsilium.com/