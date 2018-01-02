sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 02.01.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

WKN: 1121 ISIN: GB0003375820 Ticker-Symbol:  
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
02.01.2018 | 10:34
(4 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Fidelity European Values Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire
London, January 2

2 January 2018

FIDELITY EUROPEAN VALUES PLC

LEI: 549300UC0QPP7Y0W8056

TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL

This announcement is made in accordance with DTR 5.6.

During the month of December 2017, Fidelity European Values PLC did not repurchase any ordinary shares for cancellation or into Treasury. No ordinary shares were issued.

As at 31 December 2017, Fidelity European Values PLC's issued share capital consists of 416,447,910 ordinary shares. This figure also includes 1,245,733 ordinary shares held in Treasury, which attract no voting rights; therefore, the total number of voting rights in Fidelity European Values PLC is 415,202,177.

The above figure (415,202,177) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Fidelity European Values PLC under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Bonita Guntrip

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

01737 837320


© 2018 PR Newswire