Stockholm, January 2, 2018



INVISIO today announced the expansion of its management team with the appointment of Sigge Frolov as SVP Product Management, responsible for the company's product management directions as of January 30, 2018.



As SVP Product Management, Sigge Frolov will take overall, strategic responsibility for INVISIO's product portfolio, from product planning to implementation throughout the product life cycle.



Sigge Frolov has long experience as head of product and marketing departments in technology-intensive companies in the hearing aid industry and consumer electronics industry, including GN Resound and Sony Ericsson, and also from the defense industry. He holds a Master of Science in Engineering Physics and his most recent role was as Director Industry Relations and Test Bed at Innovation Skåne.



"Adding a highly experienced senior executive to INVISIO's product management is part of our growth strategy. The market for advanced communication systems is growing and our product portfolio creates a strong base for our further international expansion. Sigge Frolov has strong leadership skills and extensive knowledge of technology, business and how to drive product management in growing companies", says Lars Højgård Hansen, INVISIO's CEO.



Sigge Frolov will report directly to the company's CEO, Mr. Lars Højgård Hansen, and will take up his new position on January 30, 2018.



