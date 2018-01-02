In the period 27 December 2017 to 29 December 2017, Alm. Brand A/S bought own shares for a total amount of DKK 2.5 million as part of the share buyback programme of up to DKK 300 million announced on 1 March 2017.



The share buy-back programme is expected to run until the end of March 2018. In aggregate, shares of DKK 220.6 million were bought back, equivalent to 73.5 % of the overall programme.



Under the share buyback programme, the following transactions were made during week 52:



Date No. of Average purchase Transaction shares price (DKK) value (DKK) 27 December 2017 9,756 78.25 763,407 28 December 2017 9,756 79.00 770,724 29 December 2017 12,195 80.35 979,868 Accumulated during the period 31,707 79.29 2,513,999 Accumulated under the share 3,629,259 60.77 220,566,190 buyback programme





Danske Bank manages the share buyback programme, which is completed in accordance with Commission



Regulation (EC) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation").



Following the above transactions, Alm. Brand holds 5,936,958 own shares, equivalent to 3.6% of the share capital.



Transactional data relating to share buy-backs is provided on the following pages in detailed form and in aggregated form, in accordance with Commission's Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.



Detailed transaction data





27 December 2017 28 December 2017 29 December 2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of VWAP Number of VWAP Number of VWAP shares DKK shares DKK shares DKK -------------------------------------------------------------------------- XCSE 9.756 78,25 9.756 79,00 12.195 80,35 TRQX 0 0 0 TRQM 0 0 0 BATE 0 0 0 BATD 0 0 0 CHIX 0 0 0 CHID 0 0 0 Total 9.756 78,25 9.756 79,00 12.195 80,35 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



27 December 2017 Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 9.756 78,25 ---------------------------------------------- 1.662 78,00 XCSE 20171227 10:32:49.219056 338 78,00 XCSE 20171227 10:32:58.130948 1.000 78,50 XCSE 20171227 15:25:51.291545 1.000 78,50 XCSE 20171227 16:07:02.245960 5.756 78,25 XCSE 20171227 16:20:07.226664



28 December 2017 Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 9.756 79,00 ---------------------------------------------- 1.000 79,00 XCSE 20171228 12:50:18.939079 1.000 79,00 XCSE 20171228 16:02:07.659455 2.000 79,00 XCSE 20171228 16:21:02.321837 5.756 79,00 XCSE 20171228 16:23:17.235232



29 December 2017 Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 12.195 80,35 ---------------------------------------------- 1.500 80,00 XCSE 20171229 13:35:00.474673 2.000 80,50 XCSE 20171229 16:04:01.092327 1.500 80,50 XCSE 20171229 16:33:29.862268 7.195 80,35 XCSE 20171229 16:37:41.920217



