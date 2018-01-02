London stocks were little changed in early trade on Tuesday, kicking the year off with a whimper rather than a bang after ending 2017 on a high. At 0830 GMT, the FTSE 100 was flat at 7,671.36, with investors likely pausing for breath after the index ended the year at record high of 7,687.77 on Friday, while the pound was up 0.1% against the euro at 1.1251 and 0.3% firmer versus the dollar at 1.3541. Upbeat data out of China failed to provide a boost, even to miners, which rallied strongly in the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...