Inland Homes said it ended 2017 with strong momentum and that the outlook was positive for the coming year. The brownfield developer and housebuilder reported £12.7m of land sales in December, including the sale of 146 plots in Birmingham to Crest Nicholson and an agreement to sell a further 87 adjacent plots to the housebuilder. Inland has exchanged contracts on a brownfield site in Maidenhead, Berkshire, with space for up to 40 new homes within 10 minutes' walk of Maidenhead station, which ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...