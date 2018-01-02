AIM-listed Randall & Quilter has acquired Constantia Insurance Company, a captive company now in run-off, from Old Mutual, for £1.5m in cash, which will be financed from existing resources. Regulatory approval for the acquisition has been granted and Constantia will be amalgamated into Capstan Insurance Company Limited, R&Q's consolidation vehicle in Guernsey, subject to necessary consents. Constantia wrote professional indemnity & crime programme insurance from 2003 to 30 April 2017 to various ...

