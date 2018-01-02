sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 02.01.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

1,449 Euro		-0,003
-0,21 %
WKN: A1W022 ISIN: BMG7371X1065 Ticker-Symbol: RQ6 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RANDALL & QUILTER INVESTMENT HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RANDALL & QUILTER INVESTMENT HOLDINGS PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,446
1,531
11:57
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RANDALL & QUILTER INVESTMENT HOLDINGS PLC
RANDALL & QUILTER INVESTMENT HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
RANDALL & QUILTER INVESTMENT HOLDINGS PLC1,449-0,21 %