Activity in the eurozone manufacturing sector improved in December, as expected, ending 2017 with record-high growth, according to data released on Tuesday. IHS Markit's final purchasing managers' index for the bloc rose to 60.6 from 60.1 in November, in line with the flash estimate and consensus expectations thanks to strong rates of expansion in output, new orders and employment. This marked the best reading since the survey began in mid-1997. Chris Williamson, chief business economist at ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...