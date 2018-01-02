Aabenraa, Denmark, 2018-01-02 11:03 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On 1 March 2017 Sydbank announced a share buyback programme of DKK 664m. The share buyback commenced on 6 March 2017 and will be completed by 31 December 2017. The share buyback programme is executed in compliance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, collectively referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.



Following the transactions in week 52 Sydbank's share buyback totals approx DKK 664m and consequently the share buyback programme is terminated today.



The purpose of the share buyback programme has been to reduce the share capital of the Bank and at the next AGM in 2018 the Board of Directors will recommend that the repurchased shares be cancelled.



The following transactions have been made under the share buyback programme:



Number of VWAP Gross value (DKK) shares Accumulated, most recent 2,687,700 663,365,444.00 announcement 27 December 2017 500 251.71 251.30 125,855.00 28 December 2017 800 251.10 201,040.00 29 December 2017 1,220 306,342.00 Total over week 52 2,520 633,237.00 Total accumulated during the 2,690,220 663,998,681.00 share buyback programme



All transactions have been made under ISIN DK 0010311471 and effected by Danske Bank A/S on behalf of Sydbank A/S.



Further information about the transactions, cf Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse and the Commission delegated regulation, is available in the attachment.



Following the above transactions, Sydbank holds a total of 3,446,502 own shares, equal to 4.90% of the Bank's share capital.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=658794