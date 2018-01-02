Sanditon Investment Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire
London, January 2
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Tim Russell
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Investment Manager of Sanditon Investment Trust Plc
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Sanditon Investment Trust Plc
|b)
|LEI
|549300UFC1OUPOC56E39
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each
GB00BMPHJ807
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase of Shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
|N/A
|- Aggregated volume
- Price
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|29 December 2017
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange (XLON)