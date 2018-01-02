The government of the Castilla-La Mancha region has also provided around €320,000 in incentives for small and middle-sized enterprises that install wind and solar power generators.

The Department of Economy, Enterprises and Employment of the Spanish region of Castilla-La Mancha has approved a 50 MW solar project that Spain's power and gas utility, Gas Natural Fenosa is planning to develop in El Carpio de Tajo, in the province of Toledo.

The project, which was submitted for approval to local authorities in March 2017, is expected to comprise 158,400 solar modules with a power output of 315 W, and ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...