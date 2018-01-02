BOISE, ID--(Marketwired - January 02, 2018) - US Ecology, Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ: ECOL) today declared that stockholders of record on January 19, 2018 will receive a quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per common share, payable on January 26, 2018.

The Company currently has 21.7 million shares outstanding and estimates that approximately $3.9 million in cash will be paid out for the declared quarterly dividend. The Company has paid quarterly dividends continuously since 2005. The Company's current annual dividend yield approximates 1.4%.

About US Ecology, Inc.

US Ecology, Inc. is a leading North American provider of environmental services to commercial and government entities. The Company addresses the complex waste management needs of its customers, offering treatment, disposal and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous and radioactive waste, as well as a wide range of complementary field and industrial services. US Ecology's focus on safety, environmental compliance, and best-in-class customer service enables us to effectively meet the needs of our customers and to build long-lasting relationships. Headquartered in Boise, Idaho, with operations in the United States, Canada and Mexico, the Company has been protecting the environment since 1952. For more information visit www.usecology.com.

Contact:

Alison Ziegler

Darrow Associates

(201) 220-2678

aziegler@darrowir.com

www.usecology.com