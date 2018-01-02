Bitcoin is no doubt a high-value cryptocurrency. But after it was released, several altcoins joined the race much to the euphoria and the newly generated interest and curiosity. These include Ethereum, Ripple, Litecoin, and more.The intense competition among these altcoins leads to one or the other of these to be on the top on few of the days, be it in terms of price, market cap, BTC, or other factors.So, the news is that Ripple has topped all the charts among altcoins. Clearly, it is nowhere near Bitcoin if we only compare the value and the market.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...