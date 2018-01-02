NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 5493003YBY59H9EJLJ16 The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc at close of business on 29 December 2017 were: 210.38p Capital only (undiluted) 215.18p Including current year income (undiluted) Notes: 1. Following the buyback of 17,703 ordinary shares on 21 December 2017, the Company has 24,376,565 ordinary shares in issue excluding 8,557,367 shares in treasury. 2. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. 3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.