TomCo Energy is looking for a new boss after chief executive Christopher Brown said he would step down to concentrate on his other business interests. The AIM-listed shale oil company said it was in talks to find a replacement and that Brown would stay on until a successor is announced, "assuming the board determines to appoint such a replacement". Brown, who was appointed CEO in April 2016, has a 19.57% interest in the company and remains supportive of its prospects, TomCo said. He will lend ...

