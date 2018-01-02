Free Nominations are Now Open for Hospitality Chef Excellence Awards-2018 to be Held at the Luxurious Five Palm Jumeirah in Dubai on 2nd May

DUBAI, UAE, January 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

After 3 consecutive and successful Award ceremonies in Middle East and Africa, Hozpitality group is pleased to announce the "Chef Excellence Awards" on 2nd May, 2018 at the luxurious Five Palm Jumeirah. The exclusive award for Chef is in association with Emirates Culinary Guild and ICCA.

We are now inviting Nominations for all Chefs working in MEA region. For more information on the awards, Please visithttp://www.hozpitalityexcellenceawards.com/chef-awards

Nominate online atwww.hozpitalityexcellenceawards.com/nominations

While each entrant may enter more than one category, the entry for nomination is free of charge but should only be made through the hotel's Chef/GM/HR/Marketing department.

The winners would be purely based onpopular choiceand would be announced in a ceremony on May 2nd, 2018. We will also have some Judges Choice Awards on top of the Popular Choice Awards, said Raj Bhatt, CEO, Hozpitality Group. The evening will also have cook off among some young chefs and the winners will be presented an award added Mr. Bhatt.

Hozpitality Chef Excellence Awards- MENA will recognize the talented Chef within the industry from different categories and departments.

COOK OFF AWARDS:-

1stRound Recipes - All Chefs are invited to send us one Recipe along with pictures by email to email@hozpitality.com

2ndRound Semi Finals - 16 cook off at ICCA (Shortlisted Chefs)

3rdRound Final Cook Offs at the Awards Night (Final Round)

List of Categories:-

1. Hospitality Excellence:- Executive Chef of the Year - Institutional Catering (Airlines, Catering etc)

2. Hospitality Excellence:- Executive Chef of the Year - Hotel

3. Hospitality Excellence:- Executive Chef of the Year- Free Standing Restaurant

4. Hospitality Excellence:- Executive Sous Chef of the Year

5. Hospitality Excellence:- Pastry Chef of the Year

6. Hospitality Excellence:- Chef de Cuisine of the Year

7. Hospitality Excellence:- Sous Chef of the Year

8. Hospitality Excellence:- Chef de Partie of the Year

9. Hospitality Excellence:- Demi Chef of the Year

10. Hospitality Excellence:- Commi Chef of the Year

11. Hospitality Excellence:- Young Chef of the Year

12. Hospitality Excellence:- Kitchen Steward of the Year

13. Hospitality Excellence:- Kitchen helper of the Year

14. Hospitality Excellence:- Hidden Gem of the Year

15. Hospitality Excellence:- Entrepreneur Chef of the Year

16. Hospitality Excellence:- Rising Star Chef of the Year

17. Hospitality Excellence:- Lifetime Achievement Award

18. Hospitality Excellence:- Chef Supporter of the Year - Individual

19. Hospitality Excellence:- Culinary Partner of the Year - Company

20. Hospitality Excellence:- Food Supplier of the Year

21. Hospitality Excellence:- Non Food Supplier of the Year

