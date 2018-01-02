Global Cancer Stem Cells Technologies and Markets, 20162022 - Market to Grow from $745 Million to $1.9 Billion, A CAGR of 21.2%

DUBLIN, Jan. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Cancer Stem Cells: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Global Market for Cancer Stem Cells Will Grow from $745 Million in 2017 to $1.9 Billion by 2022 with a Compound Annual Growth Rate of 21.2% for the Period of 2017-2022

This research report presents an in-depth analysis of the global cancer stem cells market by cancer type and geographic markets.

The report includes key inhibitors that affect various factors that help in growth of cancer stem cells. The report discusses the role of supply chain members from manufacturers to researchers. The report has an in-depth analysis of key companies operating in the global cancer stem cells market. In-depth patent analysis in the report will focus on providing extensive technological trends across years and geographies such as the U.S., Europe, and China.

The cancer stem cells market is mainly segmented into two major components: cancer type and geography. Based on cancer type, the market is segmented into lung cancer, breast cancer, colorectal cancer, leukemia, melanoma, prostate cancer, brain cancer, bone cancer, and other types of cancer. The market is segmented by geography into the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and ROW.

Report Includes:

27 data tables and 25 additional tables

An overview of the global market for cancer stem cells and related technologies

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022

Segmentation of the market by type and by region

Discussion of market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Insight into the competitive landscape, including strategies, acquisitions, agreements, and new product launches

Profiles of suppliers of cancer stem cells and analyses based on market share, cancer type, and region

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials



Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Definitions

Enzymes

Coenzymes

Cofactor

Active Site

Substrate

Enzyme Inhibitors

Enzymes

Enzyme Specificity

Factors Affecting Enzymatic Action

Classification of Enzymes

Enzymes in the Human Body

Enzyme Inhibitors

Uses of Enzyme Inhibitors

Mechanism of Enzyme Inhibitors

Types of Enzyme Inhibitors

Classification of Enzyme Inhibitors

Market Segments

Proton Pump Inhibitors

Protease Inhibitors

Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors

Kinase Inhibitors

Statins

Aromatase Inhibitors

Phosphodiesterase Type 4 Inhibitors

Phosphodiesterase Type 5 Inhibitors

Neuraminidase Inhibitors

Angiotensin-Converting Enzyme Inhibitors

Poly(ADP-ribose) Polymerase Inhibitors

Xanthine oxidase inhibitors

COX-2 Inhibitors

5-Alpha Reductase Inhibitors

Dipeptidyl Peptidase-4 Inhibitors or Gliptins

Sodium-Glucose Co-Transporter-2 Inhibitors or Gliflozins

Integrase Inhibitors

Monoamine oxidase inhibitors (MOAIs)

Proprotein Convertase Subtilisin/Kexin Type 9 Inhibitors

Acetylcholinesterase inhibitors

Aldose Reductase Inhibitors



Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Technology Type and Region

Market by Type

Market Revenue

Market Share of Enzyme Inhibitors by Type

Market by Region

Market Overview

Market Revenue

Market Share

Proton Pump Inhibitors

Protease Inhibitors

Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors

Kinase Inhibitors

Statins

Aromatase Inhibitors

Phosphodiesterase Type 5 Inhibitors

Neuraminidase Inhibitors

Angiotensin-Converting Enzyme Inhibitors

Poly(ADP-Ribose) Polymerase Inhibitors

Xanthine Oxidase Inhibitors

Phosphodiesterase 4 Inhibitors

Cyclooxygenase Inhibitors

5-Alpha Reductase Inhibitors

Dipeptidyl Peptidase-4 Inhibitors

Sodium-Glucose Co-Transporter-2 Inhibitors

Integrase Inhibitors

Monoamine Oxidase Inhibitors

Proprotein Convertase Subtilisin/Kexin Type 9 Inhibitors

Acetylcholinesterase Inhibitors



Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Application

Global Market Share of Enzyme Inhibitors by Application

Cardiovascular Disease

Gastrointestinal Disorders

Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome

Hepatitis

Cancer

Men's Health-Erectile Dysfunction/Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia/Alopecia

Diabetes

Others



Chapter 6 Industry Structure

Proton Pump Inhibitors

Protease Inhibitors

Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors

Kinase Inhibitors

Statins

Aromatase Inhibitors

Phosphodiesterase Type 5 Inhibitors

Neuraminidase Inhibitors

Angiotensin-Converting Enzyme Inhibitors

Poly(ADP-Ribose) Polymerase Inhibitors

Xanthine Oxidase Inhibitors

Phosphodiesterase Type 4 Inhibitors

Cyclooxygenase Inhibitors

5-Alpha Reductase Inhibitors

Dipeptidyl Peptidase-4 Inhibitors

Sodium-Glucose Co-Transporter-2 Inhibitors

Integrase Inhibitors

Monoamine Oxidase Inhibitors

Proprotein Convertase Subtilisin/Kexin Type 9 Inhibitors

Acetylcholinesterase Inhibitors



Chapter 7 Patent Review/ New Developments

Patents

Patents by Year

Patents by Type

Patents by Company

Patents by Country

Patents by Assignee

New Product Developments

New Drug Approvals for Enzyme Inhibitors

Pipeline Products for Enzyme Inhibitors

Mergers and Acquisitions



Chapter 8 Analysis of Market Opportunities

Drivers of Enzyme Inhibitors Market

Increasing Aging Population

Increasing Incidence of Diseases

Rise in Healthcare Spending

Direct-to-Consumer Advertising

New/Pipeline Products

New Indications

Mergers and Alliances

Restraints of Enzyme Inhibitors Market

Patent Expirations

Government Regulations

Price Checks

Opportunities for Enzyme Inhibitors Market

Emerging Markets

Favorable Government Policies

Research and Development

Innovation

Prescription to Over-the-Counter Switch

Challenges for Enzyme Inhibitors Market

Changing Regulatory Landscape/Market Fluctuations

Uncertainties in Drug Development

Quality Control

Patent Litigation



Chapter 9 Company Profiles



Chapter 10 Appendix: Abbreviations



Companies Mentioned



Abbott Laboratories

Abbvie Inc.

Amgen Inc.

Astrazeneca Plc

Bayer Ag

Boehringer Ingelheim International Gmbh

Bristol- Myers Squibb

Cipla Usa Inc.

Clovis Oncology

Daiichi-Sankyo Co. Ltd

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.

Eisai Inc.

Eli Lilly And Co.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ag

Gilead Sciences Inc.

Glaxosmithkline Plc

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited

Incyte Corp.

Janssen Global Services Llc

Kowa Pharmaceuticals America Inc.

Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Merck & Co. Inc.

Merck Kgaa

Novartis Holding Ag

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi Genzyme Corp.

Servier

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Takeda Pharmaceuticals Co.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc.

Viiv Healthcare

Vivus Inc.

Zydus Cadila

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/fn5bpq/global_1_9?w=5





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716