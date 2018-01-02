Securitas Strengthens the Position Within Electronic Security in France

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Securitas has acquired all shares in the electronic security company Automatic Alarm in France. Enterprise value is estimated to approximately MSEK 430 (MEUR 44).

Automatic Alarm is a nation-wide system integrator and installer of electronic security solutions, including intruder systems, video surveillance and access control, with multiyear maintenance contracts. The company, with 250 employees, has annual sales of approximately MSEK 370 (MEUR 38).

"The acquisition is in line with our Group strategy to integrate electronic security into our on-site and mobile security solutions offerings. This major acquisition positions Securitas as a significant player within electronic security and it strengthens us as the market leader in France," says Securitas President and CEO, Alf Göransson.

The acquisition is consolidated in Securitas as of January 2, 2018.

