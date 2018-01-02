COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 2/2018 - 2 JANUARY 2018



Pursuant to Section 29 of the Danish Securities Trading Act, Royal Unibrew A/S hereby announces that it has received notification from Hartwall Capital OY AB, Pohjoisesplanadi 5, FI-00170 Helsinki, Finland that the company's indirect holding of shares in Royal Unibrew after a merger between the 100% owned subsidiary, HC Royal Unibrew Holding Oy Ab, and the 100% owned subsidiary, HC Holding Oy Ab, is now owned by the continuing company, HC Holding Oy Ab.



Hartwall Capital Oy Ab holds unchanged more than 5.00% of the share capital and voting rights in Royal Unibrew A/S which continues related to a Hartwall Capital Oy Ab 100% owned subsidiary.



Please address any questions to the undersigned at +45 29230044



Yours sincerely



Royal Unibrew A/S



Lars Jensen



CFO



The Announcement has been prepared in Danish and English. In case of discrepancy, the Danish version shall prevail.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=658806