SPECTRIS PLC - Total Voting Rights

London, January 2
SPECTRIS plc: Voting Rights and Capital
In accordance with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.1 R, Spectris is updating the market on voting rights and capital at the end of the prior calendar month:
- Spectris plc's issued share capital consists of 125,005,123 ordinary shares with voting rights.
- As at 29 December 2017 there were 5,747,360 ordinary shares held in treasury.
Therefore, the total number of voting rights in Spectris plc is 119,257,763.
The above figure (119,257,763) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Spectris plc under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
Name of contact and telephone number for queries:
Rebecca Dunn
Deputy Company Secretary
01784 470 470
LEI Number: 213800Z4CO2CZO3M3T10
Date: 2 January 2018