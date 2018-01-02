Frankfurt am Main (ots) -



- Exports and investment projects successfully supported with a commitment volume of EUR 143.0 billion - Financing of over 3,000 projects to safeguard growth and jobs of German and European companies - IPEX earnings support KfW Group's long-term promotional capacity - Outlook: forge ahead with the focused business model, rise to the market and regulatory challenges and stay true to the core brand values of "customer orientation and reliability"



KfW IPEX-Bank has operated successfully on the market for ten years. On 1 January 2008, the bank was spun off from KfW to become a legally independent GmbH (private limited company) with 441 employees. Within KfW Group, it is responsible for the export and project financing activities which have been carried out since the 1950s. Today, 680 employees work for the wholly-owned subsidiary of KfW at its headquarters in Frankfurt and at ten other foreign offices.



Since 2008, KfW IPEX-Bank has become established as a leading specialist financier in Germany and Europe. It offers structuring of medium- and long-term loans designed to support key industrial sectors in the export industry, for the development of economic and social infrastructure, for environmental protection and climate change mitigation, and to secure the supply of raw materials. Since its spin-off, it has supported over 3,000 projects and disbursed new commitments totalling EUR 143.0 billion. With its earnings, KfW IPEX-Bank made a significant contribution to strengthening equity in the last ten years and thus to the long-term promotional capacity of its shareholder KfW.



"Right after its formation in 2008, our bank was confronted with the turbulent developments of the financial market crisis and managed to be successful," commented Klaus R. Michalak, CEO of KfW IPEX-Bank. "Through tailored financing for German and European exports and investments, we have given companies reliable support and thus contributed to safeguarding domestic economic power, jobs and growth."



"On the one hand, KfW IPEX-Bank fulfils an important part of KfW's legal mandate, namely providing export and project financing in the interest of the German and European economy; and on the other hand, its earnings make a vital contribution to securing KfW's long-term promotional capacity," said Professor Joachim Nagel, the KfW Executive Board Member responsible for international business, underscoring the importance of the subsidiary for KfW Group



Outlook: "KfW IPEX-Bank has 60 years of experience at its disposal and, at the same time, presents itself as a modern bank through continuous market and customer orientation with a clear service commitment as a specialist financier and relationship bank. We will stay true to our successful business model and continue to apply our expertise internationally with banks, export credit insurance companies and other institutional investors to benefit the German and European export industry," explained Mr Michalak, adding: "KfW IPEX-Bank stands for reliability and trustworthy cooperation with its customers and partners. This core brand value will also accompany us into the next decade with its challenges of globalisation and digitalisation as well as rising regulatory requirements that we will constructively incorporate into our business model."



About KfW IPEX-Bank GmbH



Within KfW Group, KfW IPEX-Bank is responsible for international project and export finance. Its function of providing financing to boost the German and European economy is derived from the legal mandate assigned to KfW. It offers medium and long-term financing to support key export industries, to develop economic and social infrastructure and to fund environmental and climate protection projects. KfW IPEX-Bank operates as a legally independent group subsidiary and plays a major role in fulfilling KfW's promotional mission. It is represented in the most important economic and financial centres across the globe.



