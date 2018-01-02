Global In-Vitro Diagnostics Technologies and Markets, 2022

DUBLIN, Jan. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "In Vitro Diagnostics: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The Global in Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market Should Reach $102.4 Billion by 2022 from $74.1 Billion in 2017 at a CAGR of 6.7%, from 2017 to 2022
This report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global in-vitro diagnostic market, along with an in- depth study of the various in vitro diagnostics (IVD). Segments include clinical chemistry, immunoassays, point-of-care diagnostics, molecular diagnostics, hematology, microbiology and tissue diagnostics.
This report provides a complete review and analysis of the current trends in the IVD markets, along with industry growth drivers and restraints. Revenues are broken down by regions, segments, products and end users, and sales figures have been estimated for the five-year period from 2017 through 2022 in constant U.S. dollars.
In addition, it provides an examination and description of select products, current and emerging technologies, and company profiles. Applications for IVD are also discussed, with an emphasis on the use of these types of tests in various disease sectors. Further, the report offers a view on IVD patents, regulatory aspects and emerging developments in the IVD market across the globe.
Report highlights:
- The global in vitro diagnostics (IVD) market should reach $102.4 billion by 2022 from $74.1 billion in 2017 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%, from 2017 to 2022.
- The North America region of the global IVD market is the largest market. The market is expected to grow from $31.1 billion in 2017 to $36.9 billion in 2022 at a CAGR of 3.4% for the period 2017-2022.
- The Asia-Pacific region of the global IVD market is expected to grow from $18.5 billion in 2017 to $34.8 billion in 2022 at a CAGR of 13.5% for the period 2017-2022.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Summary and Highlights
Global Market Trends
3 Market Landscape
Market Overview and Segmentation
Key Findings
Factors Influencing the Global IVD Market
Challenges
Regulatory Landscape
4 Market Breakdown by Product Segment
Introduction
Description
Immunochemistry
POC Testing
Molecular Diagnostics
Hematology
Clinical Microbiology
Tissue Diagnostics
Trends in IVD Segments
Competitive Structure
Market Share Analysis
5 Global Immunochemistry Market
Applications
Blood Gas, Electrolytes and Metabolites (BGEM)
Endocrine
Infectious Diseases
Cancer
Urinalysis
Diabetes
Cardiology
Blood Screening
Others
6 Global POC Testing Market
Applications
Glucose Testing
BGEM
Cardiac Marker Testing
Infectious Disease Testing
Pregnancy and Fertility Testing
Drug and Alcohol Abuse Testing
Hematology and Hemostasis Testing
Cholesterol Testing
Urine Chemistry Testing
Tumor Marker Testing
Other POC Testing
7 Global Hematology Market
Applications
Routine Hematology Tests
Hemostasis
8 Global Molecular Diagnostics Market
Applications
Infectious Diseases
Blood Screening
Oncology
Genetic Testing
Others (Companion Diagnostics, Prenatal Genetic Tests and Rare Diseases)
9 Global Clinical Microbiology Market
Applications
Blood Culture
General Culture (urine/saliva/stool/sputum/CSF and other Body fluids)
Identification and Antibiotic Susceptibility Testing
10 Global Tissue Diagnostics Market
Applications
Cancer Diagnosis
Tissue Typing
Pathogen Detection
11 Market Breakdown by End Users
12 Global IVD Market Products
13 Regional Analysis
14 Emerging Global Technology and Trends
Trends
Industry Developments
Opportunity Areas
IVD for Neglected Infectious Diseases
Portable Devices Compatible with Simple Detection Platforms
Chemistry-Based Portable Analyzers
Improved Sample Preservation Technologies
New Detection Technologies
Alternative Technologies to PCR
Key Biomarkers for Diseases of the Developing World
Microfluidic Platform-based POC Tests for Remote Settings
Combining Multiple Detection Technologies into a Single Instrument
15 Mergers and Acquisitions
16 Patent Review
Immunochemistry
Point of Care Testing
Molecular Diagnostics
Hematology
Clinical Microbiology
Tissue Diagnostics
17 Company Profiles
Abbott Diagnostics Inc.
Alere San Diego Inc.
Ascensia Diabetes Care
Beckman Coulter (Part of Danaher)
Becton Dickinson and Company
Biomerieux
Bio-Rad
Elitech Group
Hologic Inc.
Kem-En-Tec Diagnostics A/S
Ortho Clinical Diagnostics
Roche Diagnostics Corp.
Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics Inc.
Sysmex
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Transasia Bio-Medicals
Werfen Group
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/f5t65r/global_invitro?w=5
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716