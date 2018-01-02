Seinäjoki, Finland, 2018-01-02 13:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atria Plc, Managers' transactions, 2nd of January 2018, at 2 pm



Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Lihakunta Legal Person Position: Closely associated person Person discharging managerial responsibilities in issuer Name: Flink Reijo Position: Member of the Supervisory Board Name: Hyry Hannu Position: Member of the Supervisory Board Name: Kaikkonen Jukka Position: Member of the Supervisory Board Name: Hyttinen Veli Position: Member of the Supervisory Board Name: Ojala Pekka Position: Member of the Supervisory Board Name: Sairanen Risto Position: Member of the Supervisory Board Name: Lajunen Ari Position: Member of the Supervisory Board Name: Niku Mika Position: Member of the Supervisory Board Name: Joki-Erkkilä Jussi Position: Member of the Supervisory Board Name: Rantsi Jyrki Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member Name: Korhonen Pasi Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Initial Notification Reference number: 743700XLYONPSKO15Z91_20180102131048_2 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issuer Name: Atria Oyj LEI: 743700XLYONPSKO15Z91 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2017-12-28 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Nature of the transaction: Acquisition Further details: Executed under portfolio or asset management Instrument: Share Name: FI0009006548 Volume: 1 Unit price: 11.88000 Euro Volume: 242 Unit price: 11.88000 Euro Volume: 40 Unit price: 11.88000 Euro Volume: 16 Unit price: 11.90000 Euro Volume: 139 Unit price: 11.90000 Euro Volume: 93 Unit price: 11.90000 Euro Volume: 120 Unit price: 11.93000 Euro Volume: 148 Unit price: 11.93000 Euro Volume: 32 Unit price: 11.93000 Euro Volume: 145 Unit price: 11.93000 Euro Volume: 11 Unit price: 11.98000 Euro Volume: 29 Unit price: 11.98000 Euro Volume: 175 Unit price: 11.99000 Euro Volume: 26 Unit price: 11.99000 Euro Volume: 25 Unit price: 11.99000 Euro Volume: 17 Unit price: 11.99000 Euro Volume: 4 Unit price: 11.99000 Euro Volume: 4 Unit price: 11.99000 Euro Volume: 3 Unit price: 11.99000 Euro Volume: 34 Unit price: 11.99000 Euro Volume: 12 Unit price: 11.99000 Euro Volume: 272 Unit price: 11.99000 Euro Volume: 14 Unit price: 11.99000 Euro Volume: 139 Unit price: 11.98000 Euro Volume: 16 Unit price: 11.98000 Euro Volume: 19 Unit price: 11.98000 Euro Volume: 432 Unit price: 12.05000 Euro Volume: 68 Unit price: 12.05000 Euro Volume: 105 Unit price: 12.05000 Euro Volume: 100 Unit price: 12.05000 Euro Volume: 132 Unit price: 12.05000 Euro Volume: 100 Unit price: 12.05000 Euro Volume: 63 Unit price: 12.05000 Euro Volume: 91 Unit price: 12.05000 Euro Volume: 341 Unit price: 12.05000 Euro Volume: 14 Unit price: 12.05000 Euro Volume: 50 Unit price: 12.05000 Euro Volume: 4 Unit price: 12.05000 Euro Volume: 431 Unit price: 12.05000 Euro Volume: 69 Unit price: 12.04000 Euro Volume: 100 Unit price: 12.03000 Euro Volume: 400 Unit price: 12.03000 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 4276 Volume weighted average price: 12.00333 Euro ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2017-12-29 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Nature of the transaction: Acquisition Further details: Executed under portfolio or asset management Instrument: Share Name: FI0009006548 Volume: 500 Unit price: 12.14000 Euro Volume: 296 Unit price: 12.16000 Euro Volume: 55 Unit price: 12.16000 Euro Volume: 84 Unit price: 12.16000 Euro Volume: 10 Unit price: 12.16000 Euro Volume: 55 Unit price: 12.16000 Euro Volume: 500 Unit price: 12.19000 Euro Volume: 500 Unit price: 12.19000 Euro Volume: 300 Unit price: 12.20000 Euro Volume: 55 Unit price: 12.20000 Euro Volume: 78 Unit price: 12.20000 Euro Volume: 55 Unit price: 12.20000 Euro Volume: 12 Unit price: 12.20000 Euro Volume: 53 Unit price: 12.20000 Euro Volume: 447 Unit price: 12.20000 Euro Volume: 500 Unit price: 12.20000 Euro Volume: 447 Unit price: 12.20000 Euro Volume: 53 Unit price: 12.20000 Euro Volume: 391 Unit price: 12.20000 Euro Volume: 55 Unit price: 12.20000 Euro Volume: 54 Unit price: 12.20000 Euro Volume: 445 Unit price: 12.20000 Euro Volume: 55 Unit price: 12.20000 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 5000 Volume weighted average price: 12.18800 Euro



Hanne Kortesoja, Communication & IR, +358 400 638839