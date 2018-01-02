Company Announcement No 3/2018- 2 JANUARY 2018



On 9 March 2017, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back programme, cf. company announcement no. 12/2017 of 8 March 2017. The programme is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the resulting delegated legislation. The share buy-back programme is expected to be realised in the period from 9 March 2017 to 28 February 2018. The total share buy-back in the period will not exceed a market price of DKK 560 million.



The following transactions have been made under the programme:



Number of Average purchase Transaction value, shares price DKK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Accumulated, last 1,343,978 324.85 436,594,450.70 announcement -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27 December 2017 1,755 369.40 648,301.39 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28 December 2017 11,067 369.63 4,090,735.05 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29 December 2017 5,000 370.57 1,852,854.00 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Accumulated under the 1,361,800 325.44 443,186,341,14 programme --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 1,503,487 shares, corresponding to 2.9% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 52,700,000, including treasury shares.



