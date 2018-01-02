Active-Investors: Free Research Report as Agilent's Revenue Grew 7% and EPS Surged 42.1%

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 02, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free earnings report on Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: A) ("Agilent"). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=A. The Company posted its financial results on November 20, 2017, for the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2017. The scientific instrument maker's revenue and adjusted EPS surpassed analysts' expectations. Register today and get access to over 1000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, Agilent Technologies most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=A

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the three months ended October 31, 2017, Agilent's net revenue increased 7% to $1.19 billion from $1.11 billion in Q4 FY16. The Company's revenue numbers surpassed analysts' expectations of $1.17 billion.

During FY17, the Company's net revenue increased 6% to $4.47 billion from $4.20 billion in FY16.

During Q4 FY17, Agilent's operating income increased 27% to $233 million from $183 million in the same period of last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's operating margin increased 310 basis points to 19.6% of revenue from 16.5% of revenue in Q4 FY16.

During FY17, Agilent's operating income increased 37% to $841 million from $615 million in FY16. During FY17, the Company's operating margin increased 420 basis points to 18.8% of revenue from 14.6% of revenue in FY16.

During Q4 FY17, Agilent's earnings before tax (EBT) increased 50% to $226 million from $151 million in the comparable period of last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's EBT margin increased 540 basis points to 19% of revenue from 13.6% of revenue in Q4 FY16.

For the reported quarter, Agilent's net income increased 40% to $177 million on a y-o-y basis from $126 million in Q4 FY16. During Q4 FY17, the Company's diluted earnings per share (EPS) increased 42.1% to $0.54 on a y-o-y basis from $0.38 in the corresponding period of last year. For the reported quarter, Agilent's adjusted net income increased 13% to $218 million on a y-o-y basis from $193 million in Q4 FY16. During Q4 FY17, the Company's adjusted diluted EPS increased 13.6% to $0.67 on a y-o-y basis from $0.59 in Q4 FY16, surpassing analysts' expectations of $0.63.

During FY17, Agilent's net income increased 48% to $684 million from $462 million in FY16. During FY17, Agilent's diluted EPS increased 50% to $2.10 from $1.40 in FY16. During FY17, Agilent's adjusted net income increased 18% to $768 million from $651 million in FY16. During FY17, Agilent's adjusted diluted EPS increased 19.2% to $2.36 from $1.98 in FY16.

Segment Details

Life Sciences and Applied Markets Group - During Q4 FY17, the Company's Life Sciences and Applied Markets Group segment's revenue increased 5% to $575 million from $548 million in the same period of last year. For the reported quarter, the segment's gross margin increased 160 basis points to 61% of revenue from 59.4% of revenue in Q4 FY16. For the reported quarter, the segment's operating margin increased 110 basis points to 23.9% of revenue from 22.8% of revenue in Q4 FY16.

Diagnostics and Genomics Group - During Q4 FY17, the Company's Diagnostics and Genomics Group segment's revenue increased 9% to $210 million from $193 million in the comparable period of last year. For the reported quarter, the segment's gross margin decreased 20 basis points to 55.2% of revenue from 55.4% of revenue in Q4 FY16. For the reported quarter, the segment's operating margin increased 120 basis points to 20.8% of revenue from 19.6% of revenue in Q4 FY16.

Agilent CrossLab Group - During Q4 FY17, the Company's Agilent CrossLab Group segment's revenue increased 9% to $404 million from $370 million in the corresponding period of last year. For the reported quarter the segment's gross margin increased 20 basis points to 49.6% of revenue from 49.4% of revenue in Q4 FY16. For the reported quarter, the segment's operating margin increased 20 basis points to 22.9% of revenue from 22.7% of revenue in Q4 FY16.

Balance Sheet

As on October 31, 2017, Agilent's cash and cash equivalents increased 17% to $2.68 billion from $2.29 billion as on October 31, 2016. For the reported quarter, the Company's long-term debt, net of current portion, decreased 5.4% to $1.80 billion from $1.90 billion in Q4 FY16.

For the reported quarter, the Company's net accounts receivable increased 14.7% to $724 million from $631 million in Q4 FY16. For the reported quarter, the Company's accounts payable increased 18.7% to $305 million from $257 million in Q4 FY16.

During Q4 FY17, the Company's net cash provided by operating activities increased 23.1% to $288 million from $234 million in the same period of last year.

Outlook

For Q1 FY18, the Company expects revenue to be in the range of $1.15 billion - $1.17 billion, and estimates adjusted diluted EPS to be in the band of $0.55 - $0.57.

For FY18, the Company expects revenue to be in the range of $4.72 billion - $4.74 billion, and estimates adjusted diluted EPS to be in the band of $2.50 - $2.56.

Stock Performance Snapshot

December 29, 2018 - At Friday's closing bell, Agilent Technologies' stock marginally dropped 0.71%, ending the trading session at $66.97.

Volume traded for the day: 1.06 million shares.

Stock performance in the last three-month - up 4.31%; previous six-month period - up 12.92%; past twelve-month period - up 46.74%; and year-to-date - up 46.99%

After last Friday's close, Agilent Technologies' market cap was at $21.71 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 31.97.

The stock has a dividend yield of 0.90%.

The stock is part of the Healthcare sector, categorized under the Medical Laboratories & Research industry.

Active-Investors:

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles, and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charter-holder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors