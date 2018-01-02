Active-Investors: Blog Exposure - AerCap Exercises Options to Buy 50 Airbus A320neo Family Aircraft

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 02, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free research report on AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE: AER). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=AER as the Company's latest news hit the wire. On December 28, 2017, AerCap, the global leader in aircraft leasing, declared that it has exercised options to purchase 50 A320neo Family aircraft from European plane maker Airbus. The deal is estimated to be worth $5.4 billion as per list prices. The deliveries for the same would commence from 2022. Register today and get access to over 1000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, AerCap Holdings most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=AER

AerCap is World's Largest A320neo Family Lessor

AerCap serves around 200 customers in more than 80 countries with its comprehensive fleet solutions. The Company has one of the most attractive order books in the industry. As on September 30, 2017, AerCap had 1,506 owned, managed or on order aircrafts in its portfolio. AerCap is headquartered in Dublin and has offices in Amsterdam, Los Angeles, Shannon, Fort Lauderdale, Singapore, Shanghai, Abu Dhabi, Seattle, and Toulouse.

With this transaction, AerCap's total firm orders for the A320neo Family aircraft reaches 270, inclusive of owned as well as on order aircrafts. In this regard, John Leahy, Chief Operating Officer, Customers, Airbus Commercial Aircraft shared that AerCap is one of the most highly regarded lessors in the world. The addition of these 50 A320neo Family aircraft to its existing portfolio of 220 is a remarkable endorsement of the world's favorite single-aisle aircraft.

Orders Driven by Rising Market Demand

Aengus Kelly, Chief Executive Officer of AerCap shared that the Company has already placed three-quarters of the A320neo Family aircraft from its existing forward order book with Airbus. Increasing orders for these aircrafts is driven by significant market demand from AerCap's diverse customer base.

Besides, the transaction is also consistent with AerCap's portfolio strategy of investing in the most in-demand modern technology aircraft in the world.

AerCap Entered Agreement with EGYPTAIR for the Lease of 15 Airbus A320neo Aircrafts in November

On November 15, 2017, AerCap entered into an agreement with the national airline of Egypt, EGYPTAIR for the long-term operating lease of 15 Airbus A320neo aircrafts, powered by CFM International's LEAP-1A engine. These aircrafts are from AerCap's order book with Airbus and are scheduled to deliver in 2020.

Both the Companies made this announcement during the 2017 Dubai Airshow in the presence of His Excellency Minister of Civil Aviation of Egypt Sherif Fathi, EGYPTAIR Holding Company Chairman and CEO Safwat Musallam, EGYPTAIR Airlines Chairman and CEO Captain Sherif Ezzat, AerCap CEO Aengus Kelly and AerCap President and Chief Commercial Officer Philip Scruggs.

Stock Performance Snapshot

December 29, 2018 - At Friday's closing bell, AerCap Holdings' stock was slightly down 0.72%, ending the trading session at $52.61.

Volume traded for the day: 669.34 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 1.68%; previous three-month period - up 2.93%; past twelve-month period - up 26.56%; and year-to-date - up 26.44%

After last Friday's close, AerCap Holdings' market cap was at $8.37 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 7.78.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Air Services, Other industry.

Active-Investors:

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles, and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charter-holder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors