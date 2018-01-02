

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The market is back to business following the New Year holidays. Investors are looking ahead to the Federal Open Market Committee minutes to be issued on Wednesday. PMI manufacturing index is the major economic announcement on Tuesday. Asian shares finished mixed, while European shares are trading in the red. The U.S. Futures Market Index is showing a positive trend in the early hours and that suggest a higher opening for Wall Street.



As of 6.30 am ET, the Dow futures were climbing 20 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 4.0 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 2.75 points.



U.S. stocks closed down on Friday. The Dow dropped 118.29 points or 0.5 percent to 24,719.22, the Nasdaq slid 46.77 points or 0.7 percent to 6,903.39 and the S&P 500 fell 13.93 points or 0.5 percent to 2,673.61.



On the economic front, the Markit Economics' Purchasing Managers' Manufacturing Index for December will be published at 9.45 am ET. The economic analysts are looking for consensus of 55.0, up from 53.9 in the prior month.



52-week Treasury bill auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.



In the corporate sector, British energy giant BP Plc said it expects around $1.5 billion one-off non-cash charge in its fourth quarter due to the recently-enacted changes to US corporate taxes. BP, however, sees its future US after-tax earnings to be positively impacted by these tax reforms.



Most Asian stocks finished mixed. China's Shanghai Composite index climbed 41.15 points or 1.24 percent to 3,348.33.



Hong Kong's Hang Seng index gained 596.16 points or 1.99 percent to 30,515.31. Australian shares ended the first trading day of the New Year on a subdued note in the absence of overseas leads. The benchmark S&P/ASX200 index ended down 3.80 points or 0.06 percent at 6,061.30 while the broader All Ordinaries index finished 0.02 percent lower at 6,166. Australia's manufacturing sector continued to expand strongly at the end of the year, the latest survey from the Australian Industry Group revealed. The PMI dropped to 56.2 in December from 57.3 in November.



Japan's Nikkei 225 is closed for the day.



European shares are trading down. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is down 45.20 points or 0.85 percent, the German DAX is losing 107.12 points or 0.83 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is slipping 41.02 points or 0.55 percent and the Swiss Market Index is declining 23.93 points or 0.25 percent.



The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is down 0.42 percent.



