Global $35 Billion Smart Parking Technologies and Markets 2017-2022: Competition Among Existing Players & Threat of New Entrants

The "Smart Parking Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global market for smart parking technology solutions and applications reached $13.1 billion in 2016. The market should reach $15.5 billion in 2017 and $35.3 billion by 2022, increasing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.9% during 2017-2022.

For the scope of this report, smart parking is defined as a vehicle parking system where a set of hardware devices and software assist the driver finding a parking spot, signaling available locations and assisting the driver in parking the vehicle. Smart parking includes both driver assistance systems (mentioned as automotive park assist throughout the report) that are inside the vehicle (such as sensors, display systems, etc.) as well as smart parking equipment and solutions (such as cameras, sensors, etc.) installed in the parking lot (both on-street and off-street) (this is mentioned as assisted parking throughout the report).

The report includes information about manufacturers and suppliers of smart parking technology products, and both are discussed and analyzed in the report. Also, the report talks about large companies that offer smart parking sensors and other products. The report also discusses companies that provide smart parking equipment and solutions through partnership with other niche technology providers. Additionally, the coverage includes various strategic initiatives and strengths of companies that are expected to help them move forward in this market.

The report includes distinct types of companies such as:

Parking sensors and related component manufacturers.

Large automotive technology providers.

Other large technology companies.

Other manufacturers that market smart parking technologies as their own.

In the services segment, the report covers all forms of services such as professional services, deployment and integration, as well as support and maintenance. However, stand-alone service providers that provide post sales services are out of scope of this report. Additionally, the report also excludes sales of individual components used in smart parking solution that constitute a very small part of the overall market.

Report Includes:

80 data tables

An overview of the global market for smart parking technologies.

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022.

Analysis of key market drivers, including desire for luxury and increasing disposable income at the consumer level (especially in the Asia-Pacific region), strong growth of the automated vehicles market, and the need for automotive manufacturers to distinguish their vehicles in an otherwise similar feature set.

A look at various strategic initiatives and strengths of companies, along with large companies that offer smart parking sensors and other products.

An in-depth patent analysis, specifically smart parking technologies currently under investigation or newly in the market.

Profiles of major manufacturers and suppliers in the industry.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials



2 Summary and Highlights



3 Market and Technology Background

Evolution of the Smart Parking Technologies Market

Cameras

Parking Sensors

Park Assist

Fully Automatic Parking Systems

Autonomous Parking

Growth of the Smart Parking Technology Market in the Emerging Regions

India

China

Singapore

South Korea

United Arab Emirates

Brazil

New Developments in Smart Parking Technology Solutions and Applications Market

Further Shift Toward Automation

Integrated Parking Solution

Autonomous Parking

Key Stakeholders in the Market

Parking Sensors and Other Smart Parking Component Manufacturers

Large Automotive Technology Providers

Other Technology Companies

Other Manufacturers that Market Smart Parking Technologies as Their Own

Global Market Forecast of Smart Parking Technology Solutions and Applications Market

Major Market Forces

Government Policies and Regulations Supporting the Smart Parking Technologies Market

Strongly Growing Economy Leading to Increase in Number of Vehicles

Government Initiatives and Steps to Implement Smart Parking Infrastructure

Growing Knowledge and Concern About Safety

Declining Prices of Sensors and Other Smart Parking Components and Solutions

Key Strategies Used in the Global Smart Parking Technology Solutions and Applications Market

Mergers and Acquisitions

Partnerships and Joint Ventures Among Different Stakeholders

Geographic Expansion

Investment, Partnership and Integration with Parking Solution Providers



4 Market Breakdown by Type

Automotive Park Assist Segment

Assisted Parking Segment



5 Market Breakdown by End User

Government Sector

Commercial Sector

Passenger Cars Sector



6 Market Breakdown by Component

Cameras Segment

Sensors Segment

Electronic Control Unit Segment

Displays Segment



7 Market Breakdown by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

Australia

India

Middle East and Africa

United Arab Emirates



8 Patent Review



9 Analysis of Market Opportunities

Overview

Competition Among Existing Players

Threat of New Entrants

Key Trends in the Global Smart Parking Technology Solutions and Applications Market

Continued Strong Growth of the Asia-Pacific Region

Increase in Mergers and Acquisitions

Investments and Funding Leading to New Entrants

Growing Investment and Integration with Smart Parking Solution and Technology Providers

Automation, Including Payment Automation

Industry Challenges and Concerns

High Cost of Sensors, Cameras, GPS Equipment and Other Smart Parking Components

Need to Have an Always-On Cellular Data Connection and the Cost Associated with It

Lack of Knowledge of Smart Parking



10 Company Profiles

Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.

Altiux Innovations Pvt Ltd.

Amano Corp.

Amco SA

Cisco Systems Inc.

Continental AG

Cubic Corp.

Delphi Automotive PLC

Deteq Solutions

Inrix

Kapsch Trafficcom AG

Libelium

Mindteck

Nedap Identification Systems

Parkhelp

Robert Bosch Gmbh

Siemens AG

Skidata Group

Smart Parking Ltd.

Swarco AG

Tkh Group NV

Urbiotica

Valeo SA

Worldsensing

Xerox Corp.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/z4bjmd/global_35?w=5





