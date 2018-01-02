Global $35 Billion Smart Parking Technologies and Markets 2017-2022: Competition Among Existing Players & Threat of New Entrants

DUBLIN, Jan. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Smart Parking Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global market for smart parking technology solutions and applications reached $13.1 billion in 2016. The market should reach $15.5 billion in 2017 and $35.3 billion by 2022, increasing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.9% during 2017-2022.
For the scope of this report, smart parking is defined as a vehicle parking system where a set of hardware devices and software assist the driver finding a parking spot, signaling available locations and assisting the driver in parking the vehicle. Smart parking includes both driver assistance systems (mentioned as automotive park assist throughout the report) that are inside the vehicle (such as sensors, display systems, etc.) as well as smart parking equipment and solutions (such as cameras, sensors, etc.) installed in the parking lot (both on-street and off-street) (this is mentioned as assisted parking throughout the report).
The report includes information about manufacturers and suppliers of smart parking technology products, and both are discussed and analyzed in the report. Also, the report talks about large companies that offer smart parking sensors and other products. The report also discusses companies that provide smart parking equipment and solutions through partnership with other niche technology providers. Additionally, the coverage includes various strategic initiatives and strengths of companies that are expected to help them move forward in this market.
The report includes distinct types of companies such as:
- Parking sensors and related component manufacturers.
- Large automotive technology providers.
- Other large technology companies.
- Other manufacturers that market smart parking technologies as their own.
In the services segment, the report covers all forms of services such as professional services, deployment and integration, as well as support and maintenance. However, stand-alone service providers that provide post sales services are out of scope of this report. Additionally, the report also excludes sales of individual components used in smart parking solution that constitute a very small part of the overall market.
Report Includes:
- 80 data tables
- An overview of the global market for smart parking technologies.
- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022.
- Analysis of key market drivers, including desire for luxury and increasing disposable income at the consumer level (especially in the Asia-Pacific region), strong growth of the automated vehicles market, and the need for automotive manufacturers to distinguish their vehicles in an otherwise similar feature set.
- A look at various strategic initiatives and strengths of companies, along with large companies that offer smart parking sensors and other products.
- An in-depth patent analysis, specifically smart parking technologies currently under investigation or newly in the market.
- Profiles of major manufacturers and suppliers in the industry.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
Study Goals and Objectives
Reasons for Doing This Study
Scope of Report
Information Sources
Methodology
Geographic Breakdown
Analyst's Credentials
2 Summary and Highlights
3 Market and Technology Background
Evolution of the Smart Parking Technologies Market
Cameras
Parking Sensors
Park Assist
Fully Automatic Parking Systems
Autonomous Parking
Growth of the Smart Parking Technology Market in the Emerging Regions
India
China
Singapore
South Korea
United Arab Emirates
Brazil
New Developments in Smart Parking Technology Solutions and Applications Market
Further Shift Toward Automation
Integrated Parking Solution
Autonomous Parking
Key Stakeholders in the Market
Parking Sensors and Other Smart Parking Component Manufacturers
Large Automotive Technology Providers
Other Technology Companies
Other Manufacturers that Market Smart Parking Technologies as Their Own
Global Market Forecast of Smart Parking Technology Solutions and Applications Market
Major Market Forces
Government Policies and Regulations Supporting the Smart Parking Technologies Market
Strongly Growing Economy Leading to Increase in Number of Vehicles
Government Initiatives and Steps to Implement Smart Parking Infrastructure
Growing Knowledge and Concern About Safety
Declining Prices of Sensors and Other Smart Parking Components and Solutions
Key Strategies Used in the Global Smart Parking Technology Solutions and Applications Market
Mergers and Acquisitions
Partnerships and Joint Ventures Among Different Stakeholders
Geographic Expansion
Investment, Partnership and Integration with Parking Solution Providers
4 Market Breakdown by Type
Automotive Park Assist Segment
Assisted Parking Segment
5 Market Breakdown by End User
Government Sector
Commercial Sector
Passenger Cars Sector
6 Market Breakdown by Component
Cameras Segment
Sensors Segment
Electronic Control Unit Segment
Displays Segment
7 Market Breakdown by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
United Kingdom
France
Spain
Italy
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
Australia
India
Middle East and Africa
United Arab Emirates
8 Patent Review
9 Analysis of Market Opportunities
Overview
Competition Among Existing Players
Threat of New Entrants
Key Trends in the Global Smart Parking Technology Solutions and Applications Market
Continued Strong Growth of the Asia-Pacific Region
Increase in Mergers and Acquisitions
Investments and Funding Leading to New Entrants
Growing Investment and Integration with Smart Parking Solution and Technology Providers
Automation, Including Payment Automation
Industry Challenges and Concerns
High Cost of Sensors, Cameras, GPS Equipment and Other Smart Parking Components
Need to Have an Always-On Cellular Data Connection and the Cost Associated with It
Lack of Knowledge of Smart Parking
10 Company Profiles
- Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.
- Altiux Innovations Pvt Ltd.
- Amano Corp.
- Amco SA
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- Continental AG
- Cubic Corp.
- Delphi Automotive PLC
- Deteq Solutions
- Inrix
- Kapsch Trafficcom AG
- Libelium
- Mindteck
- Nedap Identification Systems
- Parkhelp
- Robert Bosch Gmbh
- Siemens AG
- Skidata Group
- Smart Parking Ltd.
- Swarco AG
- Tkh Group NV
- Urbiotica
- Valeo SA
- Worldsensing
- Xerox Corp.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/z4bjmd/global_35?w=5
