Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Dycom Topped Revenue and Earnings Results

Earnings Highlights and Summary

In Q1 FY18, Dycom posted revenues of $756.22 million compared to $799.22 million in Q1 FY17, declining by 5.38% on a y-o-y basis, due to near-term moderation in spending by a large customer. Revenue numbers topped analysts' estimates of $729.60 million. Dycom's revenues from its top 5 customers of Q1 FY18 declined 6.80% organically and for the rest of the customers declined 12.70% organically.

The Company had General and Administrative (G&A) expenses of $64.56 million in the reported quarter compared to $60.20 million in Q1 FY17, advancing 7.24% on a y-o-y basis. Dycom's non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA was $97.60 million in Q1 FY18 compared to $129.20 million, declining by 24.45% on a y-o-y basis, due to lower absorption of costs at reduced revenues.

Dycom's net income was $28.78 million in Q1 FY18 compared to $51.05 million in Q1 FY17, decreasing steeply by 43.63% on a y-o-y basis. The Company's non-GAAP adjusted net income was $31.60 million in Q1 FY18, compared to $53.70 million in Q1 FY17, decreasing by 41.15% on a y-o-y basis. Diluted earnings were $0.90 per share in Q1 FY18 compared to $1.59 per share in Q1 FY17, declining by 43.40% on a y-o-y basis. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, were $0.99 per share in Q1 FY18, which beat analysts' estimates of $0.91 per share.

Dycom posted non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA of $97.6 million, or 12.9% of contract revenues, for Q1 FY18, compared to $129.2 million, or 16.2% of contract revenues, for Q1 FY17.

Cash Matters

Dycom had cash and cash equivalents of $24.53 million on October 28, 2017, compared to $38.61 million on July 29, 2017. It also had cash flow from operating activities of $56.80 million in Q1 FY18 compared to a cash outflow from operating activities of $41.60 million in Q1 FY17.

Dycom incurred capital expenditure of $47.20 million in Q1 FY18 compared to a capital expenditure of $37.80 million in Q1 FY17. The Company's total day sales outstanding (DSO) was 90.00 in Q1 FY18 compared to 91.00 in Q1 FY17. In Q1 FY18, Dycom repurchased 200,000 shares of common stock for $16.90 million at an average price of $84.38 per share. The Company had a long-term debt of $736.00 million in the reported quarter compared to $738.30 million in Q1 FY17, declining 3.12% on a y-o-y basis. At the end of Q1 FY18, the Company had liquidity of $425.80 million consisting of availability under its credit facility and cash on hand.

Outlook

In Q2 FY18, Dycom anticipates adjusted earnings per share (EPS) to be in the range of $0.24 to $0.36 per share, with revenues estimated to be in the band of $645.00 to $675.00 million. In Q2 FY18, the earnings have been pegged at $0.57 per share and its diluted earnings per share (EPS) to be in the range of $0.15 to $0.27.

Stock Performance Snapshot

December 29, 2018 - At Friday's closing bell, Dycom Industries' stock fell 2.11%, ending the trading session at $111.43.

Volume traded for the day: 502.12 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 5.07%; previous three-month period - up 29.75%; past twelve-month period - up 36.57%; and year-to-date - up 38.78%

After last Friday's close, Dycom Industries' market cap was at $3.52 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 26.32.

The stock is part of the Industrial Goods sector, categorized under the Heavy Construction industry.

