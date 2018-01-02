Active-Investors: Blog Exposure - Canadian Solar Signs O&M Services Agreement with Axium Infinity Solar for Eight PV Plants

Stock Monitor: ReneSola Post Earnings Reporting

Key Highlights of the O&M Agreement

The O&M agreement is for Axium's eight solar PV plants with a total capacity of 105.5 MWp (megawatt peak). Axium's eight solar plants are all located in Ontario, Canada and include plants at Brockville I, Brockville II, Burrits Rapids, Mississippi Mills, William Rutley, and New Liskeard I, III, and IV. As per the terms of the O&M agreement, Canadian Solar will be entirely responsible for the plant monitoring, performance management, preventative maintenance, and corrective maintenance at the above-mentioned sites.

With the inclusion of the current agreement, Canadian Solar's O&M portfolio covers 497 MWp in Ontario and over 1 GWp in operation or contracted services across the world.

Commenting on signing of the O&M agreement with Axium, Dr. Shawn Qu, Chairman and CEO of Canadian Solar, said:

"As one of the leading providers of solar products and solutions worldwide for 16 years with extensive experience operating and maintaining our own solar facilities, offering Operations and Maintenance services to customers was a natural extension of our value proposition. We are thrilled to take on responsibility for operations and maintenance for eight of Axium Infinity Solar's PV facilities in Ontario. We look forward to working with them to maximize the energy production, revenues, and profitability from these solar properties."

Juan Caceres, Senior VP at Axium Infrastructure, added:

"We selected Canadian Solar to operate and maintain our solar facilities because of their exemplary track record with PV monitoring, maintenance, reporting, and management throughout Ontario."

About Canadian Solar Inc.

Ontario, Canada-based Canadian Solar was founded by Dr. Shawn Xiaohua Qu in October 2001 and is a global energy provider. The Company is a leading manufacturer of solar PV modules and a provider of solar energy solutions. Canadian Solar has a geographically diversified pipeline of utility-scale power projects in various stages of development. In the past 16 years, Canadian Solar has successfully delivered over 24 GW of premium quality modules to over 100 countries around the world. It has state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Canada, China, and Vietnam and is supported by a global team of 10,000 employees. On December 27, 2017, the Company achieved commercial operation on its 19.1MWp Gunma Aramaki solar power plant located nearly 100 km northwest of Tokyo, Japan.

About Axium Infinity Solar L.P.

Plano, Texas based Axium is a leading solar contractor. The Company specializes in design, construction, and service of high quality solar photovoltaic systems. The Company's team of skilled renewable energy experts engages with owners, architects, engineers, and contractors to facilitate all phases of project development from design through construction and beyond. The Company caters to clients from Commercial, Industrial, Government as well as residential segments.

Stock Performance Snapshot

December 29, 2018 - At Friday's closing bell, Canadian Solar's stock slightly dropped 0.24%, ending the trading session at $16.86.

Volume traded for the day: 732.01 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last three-month - up 0.12%; previous six-month period - up 5.90%; past twelve-month period - up 38.54%; and year-to-date - up 38.42%

After last Friday's close, Canadian Solar's market cap was at $977.37 million.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 40.72.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Semiconductor - Specialized industry.

