Markets Impacted: Nasdaq Nordic-, Baltic and OTC markets



Products Impacted: Nordic Equity, Nordic Derivatives, Nordic Fixed Income, Nasdaq Commodities and Baltic Equity & Fixed Income



What you need to know:



From January 3, 2018 Nasdaq will distribute data from the new Nasdaq Approved Publication Arrangement (APA) (MIC: NAPA).



Nasdaq's APA service covers all relevant instruments subject to the OTC publication requirement, i.e. not only covering all asset classes but also all EU securities.



In Genium Consolidated Feed (GCF); reported APA trades that can be mapped to a related order book will be included in products where that order book is also included. All reported trade information that is not related to an order book in INET or Genium INET can be added to existing Nordic- and Baltic- data products in GCF upon request. Please contact DataProducts@nasdaq.com to request APA trades related to instruments not listed on Nasdaq Nordic- or Baltic exchanges to be added to relevant GCF data feed accounts.



What are the new Nasdaq APA data products?



Reported trades from the Nasdaq APA on instruments traded in INET Nordic and Genium INET trading systems will be included in existing corresponding data products as outlined below:



-- Reported trades from the Nasdaq APA relating to instruments included in Nordic Equity data products will be included in existing Nordic Equity data products -- Reported trades from the Nasdaq APA relating to instruments included in Nordic Derivatives data products will be included in existing Nordic Derivatives data products -- Reported trades from the Nasdaq APA relating to instruments included in Nordic Fixed Income data products will be included in existing Nordic Fixed Income data products -- Reported trades from the Nasdaq APA relating to instruments included in Nasdaq Commodities data products will be included in existing Nasdaq Commodities data products -- Reported trades from the Nasdaq APA relating to instruments included in Baltic Equity & Fixed Income data products will be included in existing Baltic Equity & Fixed Income data products -- Reported trades from the Nasdaq APA on instruments not traded in INET Nordic and Genium INET trading systems will be available on request for all Nordic data products.



What are the Nasdaq APA Technical details?



The APA services are based on the INET system infrastructure including the market data feed ITCH format. Existing exchange customers will benefit from their prior experience and knowledge of the data format, technology and connectivity used.



Customers can also make use of Genium INET for publication of OTC trades to be CCP cleared for instruments listed on Nasdaq's Nordic markets. The APA will be open for publication of OTC trades between 08:00 CET and 22:00 CET.



Genium Consolidated Feed (GCF)



Trades from the Nasdaq APA will be available in Genium Consolidated Feed (GCF).



Where possible, reported trades in the Nasdaq APA on instruments traded in INET Nordic and Genium INET trading systems will be mapped to existing order books and will therefore have more reference data available compared to reported APA trades for those order books not available in Nasdaq Nordic and Baltic INET and Genium INET trading systems.



Reported trades that are mapped to a related order book will be included in products where that order book is also included. All reported trade information that is not related to an order book in INET or Genium INET can be added to existing Nordic- and Baltic- data products upon request.



All trades from the Nasdaq APA are found in the GCF tip-message TradeReportExternal.



Test data is currently available in GCF test environments.



Current and future GCF-TIP protocol versions can be found here:



http://www.nasdaqomx.com/transactions/technicalinformation/gcf



NLS



All trades reported via INET from the Nasdaq APA are included in the Nordic Equity Last Sale ITCH (NLS) feed. Reported trades from the Nasdaq APA reported via Genium INET will not be included in the NLS feed.



Current and future NLS ITCH protocol versions can be found here: http://www.nasdaqomx.com/transactions/technicalinformation/inet/protocol-specifi cations



Where can I find additional information?



For questions regarding this notice please speak to your Sales Representative or contact DataSales@nasdaq.com or by telephone: +46 8 405 7500 or + 45 33 93 33 66.