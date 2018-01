OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's manufacturing activity grew at the fastest pace in more than ten years in December, survey results from the logistics association NIMA and Danske Bank showed Tuesday.



The manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index climbed to 57.8 in December from 57.4 in November.



This was the highest value since October 2007. A reading above 50 indicates expansion and a score below 50 suggests contraction.



