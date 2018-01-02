DUBLIN, Jan. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Biodegradable Stents - Global Market Outlook (2016-2022)" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Global Biodegradable Stents market accounted for $0.47 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach $3.51 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 39.8% during the forecast period 2016 to 2022. The prevailing usage of stents in the treatment of artery disease is rapidly providing market growth. Patient's demands for minimal invasive surgeries, a growing geriatric population and technological advancements are some of the factors driving the market. However, safety & regulatory issues and cost issues are some reasons behind the market lag.

The hospitals segment is expected to dominate the market, because of the majority of hospitals procuring medical products and consumables in bulk. Moreover, coronary artery disease is expected to dominate the application segment on account of a growing geriatric population and rising consequences of disease occurring. North America is estimated to dominate the market due to a high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases. In addition to that, the Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR attributing to a growing awareness about bioabsorbable stents.



Some of the key players of the Biodegradable Stents market include Abbott Laboratories, Amaranth Medical, Inc., Arterial Remodeling Technologies SA, Arterius Limited, BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG, Biotronik, Elixir Medical Corporation, Kyoto Medical Planning Co., Ltd., Meril Life Sciences, REVA Medical, Inc., SMT (Part of Sahajanand Group of Companies), Tepha, Inc. and Xenogenics Corporation.



End-Users Covered:

Cardiac Centers

Hospitals

Applications Covered:

Coronary Artery Disease

Peripheral Artery Disease

Materials Covered:

Metallic Stents

Polymeric Stents

Drugs covered:

Limus-Based Drugs

Paclitaxel

Absorption Rates covered:

Slow-Absorption Stents

Fasto Absorption Stents

Regions Covered:

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

UK

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

New Zealand

Rest of APAC

Rest of the World

Middle East

Brazil

Argentina

South Africa

Egypt

What The Report Offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Market share analysis of the top industry players

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

2. Preface

3. Market Trend Analysis

4. Porters Five Force Analysis

5. Global Biodegradable Stents Market, By End-User

6. Global Biodegradable Stents Market, By Application

7. Global Biodegradable Stents Market, By Material

8. Global Biodegradable Stents Market, By Drug

9. Global Biodegradable Stents Market, By Absorption Rate

10. Global Biodegradable Stents Market, By Geography

11. Key Developments

12. Company Profiling



