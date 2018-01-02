DUBLIN, Jan. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Biodegradable Stents - Global Market Outlook (2016-2022)" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The Global Biodegradable Stents market accounted for $0.47 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach $3.51 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 39.8% during the forecast period 2016 to 2022. The prevailing usage of stents in the treatment of artery disease is rapidly providing market growth. Patient's demands for minimal invasive surgeries, a growing geriatric population and technological advancements are some of the factors driving the market. However, safety & regulatory issues and cost issues are some reasons behind the market lag.
The hospitals segment is expected to dominate the market, because of the majority of hospitals procuring medical products and consumables in bulk. Moreover, coronary artery disease is expected to dominate the application segment on account of a growing geriatric population and rising consequences of disease occurring. North America is estimated to dominate the market due to a high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases. In addition to that, the Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR attributing to a growing awareness about bioabsorbable stents.
Some of the key players of the Biodegradable Stents market include Abbott Laboratories, Amaranth Medical, Inc., Arterial Remodeling Technologies SA, Arterius Limited, BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG, Biotronik, Elixir Medical Corporation, Kyoto Medical Planning Co., Ltd., Meril Life Sciences, REVA Medical, Inc., SMT (Part of Sahajanand Group of Companies), Tepha, Inc. and Xenogenics Corporation.
End-Users Covered:
- Cardiac Centers
- Hospitals
Applications Covered:
- Coronary Artery Disease
- Peripheral Artery Disease
Materials Covered:
- Metallic Stents
- Polymeric Stents
Drugs covered:
- Limus-Based Drugs
- Paclitaxel
Absorption Rates covered:
- Slow-Absorption Stents
- Fasto Absorption Stents
Regions Covered:
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- UK
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- Australia
- New Zealand
- Rest of APAC
- Rest of the World
- Middle East
- Brazil
- Argentina
- South Africa
- Egypt
What The Report Offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Preface
3. Market Trend Analysis
4. Porters Five Force Analysis
5. Global Biodegradable Stents Market, By End-User
6. Global Biodegradable Stents Market, By Application
7. Global Biodegradable Stents Market, By Material
8. Global Biodegradable Stents Market, By Drug
9. Global Biodegradable Stents Market, By Absorption Rate
10. Global Biodegradable Stents Market, By Geography
11. Key Developments
12. Company Profiling
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/42z32n/biodegradable?w=5
