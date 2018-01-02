Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Salesforce's Q3 Top-Line Surged 25% Y-o-Y; Outperformed Projections

Stock Monitor: Red Hat Post Earnings Reporting

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 02, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free earnings report on Salesforce.com, Inc. (NYSE: CRM). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=CRM. The Company posted its financial results on November 21, 2017, for the third quarter of the fiscal year 2018. The San Francisco, California-based Company's quarterly total revenues rose 25% y-o-y, beating market consensus estimates. Register today and get access to over 1000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is currently working on the research report for Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE: RHT), which also belongs to the Technology sector as the Company Salesforce.com. Do not miss out and become a member today for free to access this upcoming report at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=RHT

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, Salesforce.com most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=CRM

Earnings Highlights and Summary

In Q3 FY18, Salesforce reported record total revenues of $2.68 billion, rising from $2.14 billion in Q3 FY17. The Company's revenues numbers outperformed market expectations of $2.65 billion. During the reported quarter, subscription and support revenues surged to $2.49 billion from $1.98 billion in the prior year's same period. Furthermore, professional services and other revenues came in at $193.71 million in Q3 FY18 compared to $160.79 million in Q3 FY17.

The CRM software maker reported a net income of $51.39 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, Q3 FY18 versus a net loss of $37.31 million, or $0.05 loss per diluted share, in Q3 FY17. Meanwhile, the Company recorded a non-GAAP net income of $284.39 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, in Q3 FY18 versus $170.94 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, in the prior year's comparable quarter. Furthermore, the Company's non-GAAP net income outperformed market earnings estimates of $0.37 per diluted share.

Operating Metrics

For the three months ended October 31, 2017, the Company incurred $714.51 million as total cost of revenues compared to $585.52 million in Q3 FY17. The Company posted an adjusted gross profit of $2.04 billion in Q3 FY18 compared to $1.62 billion in the prior year's corresponding quarter. The Company's non-GAAP operating expenses increased to $1.60 billion during Q3 FY18 from $1.35 billion in Q3 FY17. Furthermore, the Company's non-GAAP operating loss narrowed to $2.76 million during Q3 FY18 from a non-GAAP operating loss of $9.57 million in Q3 FY17.

Geographical Contribution

During Q3 FY18, Salesforce's largest market, the Americas, generated revenues of approximately $1.93 billion, or 72% of total revenues, compared to $1.60 billion, or 74% of total revenues, in Q3 FY17.

Salesforce's revenues from the European region grew to $493.73 million, or 18% of total revenues, in Q3 FY18 from $337.50 million, or 16% of revenues, in the last year's same quarter.

The Company generated $258.70 million of revenues from the Asia/Pacific region in Q3 FY18, which came in above the $208.93 million recorded in the prior year's comparable quarter.

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet

For the three months ended October 31, 2017, Salesforce generated $125.79 million in cash from operations compared to $154.31 million in Q3 FY17, whereas the Company's free cash flow increased to $14.51 million during the reported quarter from $13.66 million in the previous year's corresponding period.

The Company had a cash and cash equivalents balance of $2.07 billion as on October 31, 2017, up from $1.61 billion at the close of books on January 31, 2017. Furthermore, the Company's term loan liabilities balance stood at $498.08 million as on October 31, 2017, compared to $497.22 million as on January 31, 2017.

Outlook

In its guidance for Q4 FY18, Salesforce expects revenue to be in the range of $2.80 billion to $2.81 billion, rising 22% to 23% y-o-y. GAAP diluted earnings per share is projected to be between $0.03 and $0.04 for Q4 FY18, while non-GAAP diluted earnings per share is anticipated to be in the band of $0.32 to $0.33.

For the full year FY18, the Company's management projected revenue in the range of $10.43 billion to $10.44 billion, up 24% y-o-y. GAAP diluted earnings per share is forecasted to be in the band of $0.12 to $0.13 for FY18, whereas non-GAAP diluted earnings per share is projected to be between $1.32 and $1.33. Furthermore, operating cash flow growth is expected to be 20% to 21% y-o-y during the full fiscal year 2018.

Stock Performance Snapshot

December 29, 2018 - At Friday's closing bell, Salesforce.com's stock marginally dropped 0.54%, ending the trading session at $102.23.

Volume traded for the day: 2.48 million shares.

Stock performance in the last three-month - up 9.43%; previous six-month period - up 18.05%; past twelve-month period - up 47.84%; and year-to-date - up 49.33%

After last Friday's close, Salesforce.com's market cap was at $74.25 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 12778.75.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Application Software industry.

Active-Investors:

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles, and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charter-holder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors