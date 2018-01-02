Active-Investors: Wired News - Qualcomm Names New President

Stock Monitor: Ciena Post Earnings Reporting

Amon's Leadership Roles at Qualcomm

Amon has positioned Qualcomm as the industry leader in mobile technology, successfully built the chipset strategy and business in China, drove growth in adjacent markets, and developed deep and strategic customer relationships critical to the Company's long-term success. He has been managing QCT's product roadmap since 2008, a period of unprecedented growth and innovation for Qualcomm and the industry.

Amon's Career History

Cristiano R. Amon joined Qualcomm in 1995 as an engineer and during this time he has held several other business and technical leadership roles at the Company. For the last five years, Amon has been responsible for Qualcomm's semiconductor business, first as Co-President of QCT and a member of Qualcomm's Executive Committee, and then as President of QCT for the past two years. Currently, he is responsible for the oversight of all activities related to Qualcomm's semiconductor business. Before joining Qualcomm, Amon was the Chief Technical Officer of Vésper, a wireless operator in Brazil, and held positions at NEC, Ericsson, and Velocom Inc. Amon holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from UNICAMP- Universidade Estadual de Campinas, São Paulo, Brazil.

Qualcomm's Board Rejected Director Nominees Assembled by Broadcom and Silver Lake Partners

On December 22, 2017, Qualcomm announced that its Board of Directors, following the recommendation of the Board's Governance Committee, unanimously determined not to nominate any of the 11 candidates assembled by Broadcom Ltd and Silver Lake Partners to replace the Company's current directors at Qualcomm's 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. Qualcomm also filed its preliminary proxy statement with the US Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with Qualcomm's upcoming 2018 Annual Meeting. Qualcomm's Board is nominating its 11 incumbent Directors for re-election at the 2018 Annual Meeting. Qualcomm confirmed receipt of Broadcom's nomination of a slate of candidates to replace Qualcomm's existing Board of Directors on December 04, 2017.

In November 2017, Qualcomm's Board of Directors unanimously rejected Broadcom's non-binding, unsolicited proposal to acquire Qualcomm for a consideration of $60.00 per share in cash and $10.00 in Broadcom's stock.

About Qualcomm Inc.

Founded in 1985, Qualcomm designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. The Company operates through three segments, namely: (i) Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), (ii) Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and (iii) Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). Qualcomm pioneered 3G and 4G, and is now leading the way to 5G and a new era of intelligent, connected devices. The Company is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Stock Performance Snapshot

December 29, 2018 - At Friday's closing bell, Qualcomm's stock marginally declined 0.56%, ending the trading session at $64.02.

Volume traded for the day: 6.62 million shares.

Stock performance in the previous three-month period - up 23.50%; and past six-month period - up 15.94%

After last Friday's close, Qualcomm's market cap was at $94.91 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 38.71.

The stock has a dividend yield of 3.56%.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Communication Equipment industry.

SOURCE: Active-Investors